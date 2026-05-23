ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 107.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,460 shares of the energy producer's stock after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company's stock.

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ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.1%

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $120.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $135.87. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $123.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.45. The firm has a market cap of $146.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.10%.The business had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

Key Headlines Impacting ConocoPhillips

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 7,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $1,001,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,287,678.52. This represents a 23.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 2,654 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $317,630.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,663 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $677,747.84. The trade was a 31.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 734,891 shares of company stock worth $93,345,692. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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