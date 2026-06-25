ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Bought by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 117.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,093 shares of the energy producer's stock after buying an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC's holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 84,937 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 40,499 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 784,368 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $70,397,000 after purchasing an additional 44,852 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 53.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting ConocoPhillips

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. Zacks Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ConocoPhillips from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.32.

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ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $107.10 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $117.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.77. The company has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 113,221 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total value of $15,025,558.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 350,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,448,500. This trade represents a 24.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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