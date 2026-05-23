ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,020 shares of the energy producer's stock after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,645,397 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $4,318,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037,873 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 31.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,351,010 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $979,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,555 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 20.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,994,674 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $1,228,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,010 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $135,265,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 255.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,857,206 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $173,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,687 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 7,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $1,001,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,287,678.52. This trade represents a 23.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 6,994 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $888,657.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $685,488.70. This trade represents a 56.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 734,891 shares of company stock valued at $93,345,692 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $120.48 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $135.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $146.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.10%.The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.05%.

Key ConocoPhillips News

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Roth Mkm downgraded ConocoPhillips from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ConocoPhillips from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on COP

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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