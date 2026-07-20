ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,220 shares of the energy producer's stock after selling 13,640 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $130.00 price target on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Freedom Capital lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Roth Capital raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.04.

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ConocoPhillips News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Positive Sentiment: ConocoPhillips agreed to acquire a 42% stake in BP’s Iraq venture, increasing its exposure to the Kirkuk oilfields and more than 3 billion barrels of recoverable resources. Reuters article

ConocoPhillips agreed to acquire a 42% stake in BP’s Iraq venture, increasing its exposure to the Kirkuk oilfields and more than 3 billion barrels of recoverable resources. Positive Sentiment: The company’s Iraq agreement is part of a broader wave of U.S. corporate commitments to support Iraqi energy development, which may signal additional international growth potential. Financial Post article

The company’s Iraq agreement is part of a broader wave of U.S. corporate commitments to support Iraqi energy development, which may signal additional international growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Energy shares were broadly stronger, helping support ConocoPhillips alongside a sector-wide move higher. Yahoo Finance article

Energy shares were broadly stronger, helping support ConocoPhillips alongside a sector-wide move higher. Neutral Sentiment: Several reports noted that COP tends to move with crude oil prices, so commodity trends remain an important near-term driver for the stock. Kalkine Media article

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of COP stock opened at $114.70 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $135.87. The company has a market cap of $139.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.05%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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