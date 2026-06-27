Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 1,906 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.5% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.7% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 406.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 177,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $61,505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,703 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $490.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: OpenAI and Broadcom unveiled “Jalapeño,” a custom AI accelerator built for LLM inference, reinforcing Broadcom’s growing role in AI chip design and improving revenue visibility as deployment is expected in late 2026. Article Title

OpenAI and Broadcom unveiled “Jalapeño,” a custom AI accelerator built for LLM inference, reinforcing Broadcom’s growing role in AI chip design and improving revenue visibility as deployment is expected in late 2026. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted the Jalapeño AI accelerator as a sign that Broadcom is expanding its custom AI silicon roadmap, which could strengthen its position in high-margin AI infrastructure sales. Article Title

Additional coverage highlighted the Jalapeño AI accelerator as a sign that Broadcom is expanding its custom AI silicon roadmap, which could strengthen its position in high-margin AI infrastructure sales. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view Broadcom as a favored long-term AI chip stock, with strong buy ratings reinforcing confidence in the company’s AI and networking growth outlook. Article Title

Analysts continue to view Broadcom as a favored long-term AI chip stock, with strong buy ratings reinforcing confidence in the company’s AI and networking growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: A market note suggested investors may want to “buy the chip dip” and avoid hyperscalers for now, which is supportive for semiconductor names like Broadcom but does not specifically change AVGO’s fundamentals. Article Title

A market note suggested investors may want to “buy the chip dip” and avoid hyperscalers for now, which is supportive for semiconductor names like Broadcom but does not specifically change AVGO’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Broader AI-sector selloff headlines are weighing on sentiment across major tech leaders, suggesting valuation concerns may continue to pressure Broadcom despite its strong fundamentals. Article Title

Broader AI-sector selloff headlines are weighing on sentiment across major tech leaders, suggesting valuation concerns may continue to pressure Broadcom despite its strong fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: One valuation-focused article argued that Broadcom and Marvell may face a “dangerous valuation gap,” which could raise investor concern that AVGO’s premium pricing is getting stretched. Article Title

Broadcom Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $365.02 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $411.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.35. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.66 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is 43.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total value of $2,964,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,464,964.64. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at $271,759,532.32. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,057 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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