Consolidated Edison Inc $ED Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED - Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,109 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 31,494 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of Consolidated Edison worth $34,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 121,543.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,960,553 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $599,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955,653 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,678 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $190,530,000 after buying an additional 974,419 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,904,876 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $191,478,000 after buying an additional 926,716 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 344.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 891,895 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $88,583,000 after buying an additional 691,304 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $109.65 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52-week low of $94.96 and a 52-week high of $116.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 11.95%.The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.8875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Consolidated Edison's payout ratio is currently 62.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Consolidated Edison news, SVP Deneen L. Donnley sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $218,992.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,697,694.82. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

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