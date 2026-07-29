Constant Guidance Financial LLC Acquires 11,426 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Constant Guidance Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 164.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,385 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 7.3% of Constant Guidance Financial LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Constant Guidance Financial LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $924,000. Hegarty Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 643.8% during the 1st quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $675.49 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $717.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $657.00. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $551.68 and a fifty-two week high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street’s rebound ahead of the FOMC meeting and Big Tech earnings could provide near-term support if the Fed avoids a rate increase and technology companies deliver strong results. Wall Street Rebounds Ahead of FOMC & Big Tech Earnings

Wall Street’s rebound ahead of the FOMC meeting and Big Tech earnings could provide near-term support if the Fed avoids a rate increase and technology companies deliver strong results. Positive Sentiment: Several reports remain constructive on the AI investment cycle, arguing that demand for data centers and AI infrastructure can support earnings growth and extend the broader bull market. Wall Street's AI CapEx Concerns Overlook Demand-Supply Outlook

Several reports remain constructive on the AI investment cycle, arguing that demand for data centers and AI infrastructure can support earnings growth and extend the broader bull market. Positive Sentiment: A bullish technical commentary highlighted QQQ’s bounce from a perceived support zone, while aggressive buying in Nvidia tied to a major OpenAI data-center project helped reinforce enthusiasm for key fund holdings. Aggressive Buying On Nvidia Backing Massive OpenAI Data Center

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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