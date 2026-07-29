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Constant Guidance Financial LLC Acquires 11,426 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Constant Guidance Financial LLC increased its Invesco QQQ stake by 164.2% in the first quarter, adding 11,426 shares to own 18,385 shares valued at approximately $10.6 million.
  • Other institutional investors also expanded or initiated QQQ positions, with institutional and hedge-fund ownership reaching 44.58% of the ETF.
  • QQQ opened at $675.49, below its 50-day moving average of $717.87, while its quarterly dividend rose to $0.8135 per share, implying an annualized yield of about 0.5%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Constant Guidance Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 164.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,385 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 7.3% of Constant Guidance Financial LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Constant Guidance Financial LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $924,000. Hegarty Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 643.8% during the 1st quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $675.49 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $717.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $657.00. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $551.68 and a fifty-two week high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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