Constant Guidance Financial LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Chubb Limited $CB

Constant Guidance Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,009 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 1.6% of Constant Guidance Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Constant Guidance Financial LLC's holdings in Chubb were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Chubb by 13.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,599 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,226 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $58,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $354.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $387.00 price objective on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $360.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $363.94 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $264.10 and a twelve month high of $365.29. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $336.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.92. The company has a market capitalization of $141.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.77 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $11.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 18.10%.Chubb's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 27.26 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Further Reading

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