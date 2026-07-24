Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Shares Bought by Gibbs Wealth Management

Gibbs Wealth Management grew its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) by 183.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,793 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Gibbs Wealth Management's holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 48,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,746 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Constellation Brands by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in Constellation Brands by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 193,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,695,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 63,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 32,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company's stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $147.00 price target on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $167.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Brands

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 4,407 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $631,258.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,773.16. This represents a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company's stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:STZ opened at $129.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.39. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $126.45 and a 52 week high of $176.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.71 and a 200 day moving average of $149.36.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.87%.Constellation Brands's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.200-11.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Constellation Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.31%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Constellation Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Constellation Brands wasn't on the list.

While Constellation Brands currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here