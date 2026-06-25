Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Shares Purchased by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) by 81.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,618 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 24,898 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA's holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,442,600 shares of the company's stock worth $888,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,546 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $267,798,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 650.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,741 shares of the company's stock worth $287,889,000 after buying an additional 1,533,961 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,018,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $830,333,000 after buying an additional 739,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,381,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:STZ opened at $143.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.39. The business's 50 day moving average is $147.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $126.45 and a 52 week high of $178.13.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands's previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Constellation Brands's payout ratio is presently 42.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 4,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $631,258.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,304,773.16. This represents a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Barclays upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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