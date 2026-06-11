Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,687 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,011 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 1.8% of Compass Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Evercore set a $175.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Constellation Brands from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $175.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $142.07 on Thursday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $126.45 and a 12 month high of $178.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.39.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.19. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands's previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Constellation Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.96%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 4,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $631,258.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,773.16. This represents a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.45% of the company's stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

Further Reading

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