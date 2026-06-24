Constellium SE $CSTM Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM - Free Report) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497,460 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 522,725 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 1.10% of Constellium worth $36,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 35.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,935,766 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $103,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,400 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,657,915 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $87,802,000 after buying an additional 393,640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,982 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $76,436,000 after buying an additional 755,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,728,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $70,275,000 after buying an additional 1,216,516 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,660,518 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $50,151,000 after buying an additional 92,955 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Constellium news, SVP Philip Ryan Jurkovic sold 48,784 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,561,575.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 172,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,489.49. The trade was a 22.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack Q. Guo sold 25,201 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $822,056.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 185,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,046,704.16. This represents a 11.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 195,153 shares of company stock worth $6,369,312 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSTM shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Constellium from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Constellium and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Constellium from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $36.60.

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Constellium Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE:CSTM opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.43 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company's revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

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