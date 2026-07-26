Constellium SE $CSTM Stock Holdings Lessened by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC cut its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM - Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 764,205 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 235,004 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Constellium worth $18,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSTM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 6,985.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Constellium by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Constellium by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSTM shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Constellium from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Constellium and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Constellium from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Constellium from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSTM

Constellium Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $29.02 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $36.99.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.80. Constellium had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 4.87%.The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Constellium news, Director Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $84,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $84,600. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Martin Jarrett sold 4,716 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $157,797.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $514,447.50. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 195,153 shares of company stock worth $6,369,312 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Constellium

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

Further Reading

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