Context Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 189,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Liberty Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 79.6% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 914 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company's stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In related news, Chairman William F. Kimble sold 7,350 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $249,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 89,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,185.60. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 19,998 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $669,533.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 800,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,796,555. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,803. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBRT

Liberty Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $23.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $954.71 million. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 3.71%.Liberty Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Liberty Energy's payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics. As of as of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of approximately 40 active hydraulic fracturing; and two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Liberty Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Liberty Energy wasn't on the list.

While Liberty Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here