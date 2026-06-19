Continental Investors Services Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 926.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,699 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.8% of Continental Investors Services Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Continental Investors Services Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Netflix by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $33,244,599.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $338,721.80. The trade was a 98.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock valued at $123,105,721 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $77.38 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $89.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The firm has a market cap of $325.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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