Continuum Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,196 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 18,094 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $148.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company's fifty day moving average is $188.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Arete Research set a $255.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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