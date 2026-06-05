Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,843 shares of the CRM provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 0.7% of Continuum Advisory LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,145.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,066 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 98.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.3% during the third quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 187,071 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $44,336,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 64.2% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,111 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Get Salesforce alerts: Sign Up

Salesforce Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $189.05 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $276.80. The company has a market capitalization of $154.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm's 50-day moving average is $181.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $398.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Salesforce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $257.97.

Read Our Latest Report on CRM

Trending Headlines about Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura Alber acquired 2,571 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. This represents a 36.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 2,570 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. This trade represents a 23.11% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Salesforce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Salesforce wasn't on the list.

While Salesforce currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here