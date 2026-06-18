Contour Asset Management LLC Has $234.93 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Contour Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,832,182 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 333,648 shares during the period. Iron Mountain accounts for 5.5% of Contour Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC owned 0.96% of Iron Mountain worth $234,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 4,867.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $3,092,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 23.8% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,514,464 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $256,324,000 after buying an additional 483,548 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 419,723 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $42,787,000 after acquiring an additional 215,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056,448 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $209,634,000 after acquiring an additional 83,450 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 757 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $94,208.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,250.75. The trade was a 40.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 38,474 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $4,907,358.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,907,358.70. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,260 shares of company stock worth $17,203,835. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Iron Mountain from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IRM

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $125.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.76. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.77 and a twelve month high of $134.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 137.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is presently 380.22%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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