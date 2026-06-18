Contour Asset Management LLC Has $248.70 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,174,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares during the quarter. Trimble makes up approximately 5.8% of Contour Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC owned 1.33% of Trimble worth $248,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Trimble by 2.6% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 10.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in Trimble by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 8,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 11.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company's stock.

Trimble Price Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $48.87 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.95.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $905.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Trimble's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.33.

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Insider Activity at Trimble

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $502,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,897 shares in the company, valued at $796,385.18. This trade represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,120,742.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 19,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,317,952.68. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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