Contour Asset Management LLC Has $66.78 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Contour Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 113,797 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.6% of Contour Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Contour Asset Management LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $66,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reiterated a bullish stance on Broadcom, saying the market may be underestimating its long-term AI opportunity and calling the shares attractive at current levels. Barrons article

JPMorgan reiterated a bullish stance on Broadcom, saying the market may be underestimating its long-term AI opportunity and calling the shares attractive at current levels. Positive Sentiment: Other coverage highlighted Broadcom’s “massive AI pipeline” and the company’s growing role in AI infrastructure, reinforcing expectations for multi-year revenue growth. Benzinga article

Other coverage highlighted Broadcom’s “massive AI pipeline” and the company’s growing role in AI infrastructure, reinforcing expectations for multi-year revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom announced pricing terms for cash tender offers to repurchase portions of its outstanding debt, a move that can support balance-sheet management and financial flexibility. PR Newswire article

Broadcom announced pricing terms for cash tender offers to repurchase portions of its outstanding debt, a move that can support balance-sheet management and financial flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on Broadcom’s latest quarter noted strong AI-chip demand and revenue growth, but also pointed to gross margin pressure and cautious guidance, which may be keeping some investors from getting more aggressive. Zacks article

Commentary on Broadcom’s latest quarter noted strong AI-chip demand and revenue growth, but also pointed to gross margin pressure and cautious guidance, which may be keeping some investors from getting more aggressive. Negative Sentiment: Some broader AI-stock commentary has compared today’s AI capex boom to the dot-com era, renewing valuation and cycle-risk concerns across the sector that could weigh on sentiment for AVGO. 247WallSt article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $485.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $392.90 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.17 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $408.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Broadcom's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at $271,759,532.32. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,233 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,134. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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