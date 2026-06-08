Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Sells 15,541 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. $AMR

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd lessened its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR - Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,481 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 15,541 shares during the period. Alpha Metallurgical Resources accounts for 0.6% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd owned about 0.45% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $11,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,732 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $15,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,719 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Systrade AG acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,966,000. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,999,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, EVP Mark Matthew Manno sold 460 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.64, for a total transaction of $98,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,262.24. The trade was a 10.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis purchased 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $189.22 per share, with a total value of $2,838,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 975,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at $184,564,052.68. This represents a 1.56% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,160. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMR shares. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $195.33.

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Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $203.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.41 and a twelve month high of $253.82. The stock's 50 day moving average is $195.88 and its 200-day moving average is $195.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.The company had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.60) earnings per share. Alpha Metallurgical Resources's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc NYSE: AMR is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy's metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

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