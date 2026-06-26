Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,599 Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,599 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Applied Materials News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Applied Materials Stock Up 13.4%

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $668.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.60. The stock has a market cap of $530.37 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.46 and a 12 month high of $669.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Applied Materials from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $400.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $509.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.77, for a total value of $5,547,872.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,326,071.43. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 24,263 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.43, for a total transaction of $14,398,392.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 146,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,184,361.88. This represents a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 199,767 shares of company stock worth $114,104,709 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

Further Reading

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