Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tobam increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 14,727 shares of the company's stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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J. M. Smucker Price Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $112.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.65. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $88.25 and a 12-month high of $119.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 17.18% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.J. M. Smucker's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. J. M. Smucker's payout ratio is presently -338.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $403,111.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,523.95. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 5,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $645,409.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,175.31. The trade was a 25.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

See Also

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