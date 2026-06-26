Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,549 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in Nordson by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Nordson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its position in Nordson by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDSN. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut Nordson from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Nordson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $311.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordson

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total value of $197,487.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at $417,867.30. The trade was a 32.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,793,960. This trade represents a 32.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $304.64 on Friday. Nordson Corporation has a 12-month low of $207.08 and a 12-month high of $307.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 18.19%.The firm had revenue of $740.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $728.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Nordson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

Further Reading

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