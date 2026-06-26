Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 301,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $8,463,000. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.7% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pfizer Trading Down 1.7%

PFE opened at $23.64 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.34. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

More Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. CICC Research initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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