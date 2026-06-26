Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases 23,682 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 451.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,926 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 23,682 shares during the period. Cencora accounts for 1.9% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Cencora were worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the company's stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Brian Low Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cencora by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Brian Low Financial Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $20,725,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Cencora by 9.9% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company's stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Director Lauren M. Tyler acquired 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $270.23 per share, for a total transaction of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,177,932.57. This represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cencora from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered Cencora from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore set a $360.00 price target on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $367.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COR

Cencora Price Performance

COR stock opened at $287.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.44 and a 200-day moving average of $322.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.82 and a 12 month high of $377.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.The firm had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cencora's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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