Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. $VLRS is Ancient Art L.P.'s 8th Largest Position

Ancient Art L.P. decreased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS - Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,753,193 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 207,381 shares during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion accounts for approximately 3.5% of Ancient Art L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ancient Art L.P. owned 1.50% of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion worth $15,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 757,761 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,433 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 281,473 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on VLRS shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $7.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Stock Performance

Shares of VLRS opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.77. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 million. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 50.26%. Research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

In other news, Director William Dean Donovan sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,946,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,213,217. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Controladora Vuela Compañia de Aviacion, SAB de CV NYSE: VLRS is a Mexico-based airline holding company whose primary business is the operation of low-cost scheduled air transportation services. Through its principal operating subsidiary, Volaris, the company provides passenger and cargo flights on domestic and international routes. Its business model emphasizes unbundled ancillary services and point-to-point operations designed to offer competitive fares across its network.

Volaris serves more than 120 routes linking major metropolitan areas and secondary cities in Mexico, the United States and Central America.

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