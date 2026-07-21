Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 31,653 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 237.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,982 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 31,653 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 34,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 34,869 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total transaction of $15,814,486.26. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,938,071.94. The trade was a 44.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 16,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.37, for a total transaction of $6,611,055.23. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683 in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Melius Research set a $565.00 price objective on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research cut Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $492.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $381.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $247.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock's fifty day moving average is $375.38 and its 200 day moving average is $231.18. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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