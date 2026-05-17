Convergence Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) by 247.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,786 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 165.4% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,975,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $152,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,927 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth $22,317,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $21,786,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 215.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 821,001 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $24,720,000 after acquiring an additional 561,083 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,241,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $37,372,000 after acquiring an additional 472,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Sensata Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sensata Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sensata Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,110.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 72,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,345.82. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $49.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 1.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Sensata Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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