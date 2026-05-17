Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HST

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,288,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,348,476. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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