Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 60,406 LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,406 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of LXP Industrial Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 269.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,432,356 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $53,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688,972 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 468.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,057,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $18,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,558 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $79,619,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,918,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,010 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $59,953,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $61.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $85.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. LXP Industrial Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LXP. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.20.

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Key LXP Industrial Trust News

Here are the key news stories impacting LXP Industrial Trust this week:

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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