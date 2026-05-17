Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,346 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $422.24 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $386.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.21 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.38, a PEG ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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