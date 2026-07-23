Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,750 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,843,166 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $23,800,353,000 after buying an additional 270,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,080,230 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $13,286,909,000 after acquiring an additional 659,573 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 24,056.7% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 47,385,511 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $12,552,896,000 after acquiring an additional 47,189,352 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Salesforce by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,721,010 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $6,019,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,782,556 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $5,751,073,000 after purchasing an additional 791,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.
Salesforce News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still see Salesforce as undervalued versus its growth prospects, citing its AI pivot, stronger earnings revisions, and relatively attractive valuation compared with peers. Salesforce vs. Adobe: Which Enterprise Software Stock Has the Edge?
- Positive Sentiment: Salesforce is also getting attention for AI-related opportunities, including broader adoption of its Missionforce platform by the U.S. Air Force for fleet management, which supports the company’s enterprise and government cloud story. Salesforce (CRM) Lands Broad Air Force Role Managing A Global Military Vehicle Fleet
- Neutral Sentiment: Momentum appears to be stabilizing across beaten-down software names, but investor sentiment remains cautious as AI fears continue to cloud the sector’s growth outlook. CRM, WDAY, TEAM Bounce Back: Can Momentum Continue?
- Neutral Sentiment: Separate reports noted Salesforce remains widely watched by investors, with some articles arguing the stock still has upside from current levels, though conviction is mixed. Salesforce Cratered 33% in 2026. One Analyst Sees It Exploding Nearly 200%
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that Morgan Stanley cut its rating and price target are the most direct reason for weakness, as the bank sees only balanced risk/reward without a meaningful growth catalyst. Morgan Stanley Slashes Salesforce Price Target By 35%
- Negative Sentiment: More bearish commentary highlighted that AI-enabled rivals and low-cost CRM alternatives could pressure Salesforce’s pricing power and long-term growth. Curative CEO says company ditched a $600k-a-year Salesforce contract after vibecoding a CRM in 2 months
- Negative Sentiment: Fresh competition headlines around AI sales tools, plus speculation about a new Slack rival from Jack Dorsey, add to concerns that Salesforce’s ecosystem could face more competitive pressure. Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey is Making a New Slack — Should Salesforce Investors Be Worried?
Salesforce Trading Down 3.9%
Shares of CRM opened at $163.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.50 and a 200 day moving average of $188.64. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.32 and a fifty-two week high of $274.00. The firm has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.
Salesforce Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Salesforce from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Salesforce from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Salesforce from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $249.51.
View Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce
About Salesforce
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Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.
Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.
Further Reading
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