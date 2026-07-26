Conversant Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 334,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $27,158,000. Crown Castle accounts for approximately 3.7% of Conversant Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Conversant Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Crown Castle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 11.8% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 93,635 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 113.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 226,237 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

More Crown Castle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown Castle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Crown Castle beat Q2 expectations on key measures, including FFO and revenue, helped by lower interest expense. The company also updated full-year 2026 outlook, which suggests management sees improved operating momentum and progress from asset sales, debt repayment, and land investments. Crown Castle Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Updates Outlook for Full Year 2026

Crown Castle beat Q2 expectations on key measures, including FFO and revenue, helped by lower interest expense. The company also updated full-year 2026 outlook, which suggests management sees improved operating momentum and progress from asset sales, debt repayment, and land investments. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain generally constructive despite trimming targets: Citigroup kept a buy rating, Citizens JMP kept market outperform, TD Cowen kept buy, and RBC kept outperform. Even with lower targets, the firms still see meaningful upside from current levels, signaling that expectations for CCI remain relatively favorable. Analyst price target updates

Analysts remain generally constructive despite trimming targets: Citigroup kept a buy rating, Citizens JMP kept market outperform, TD Cowen kept buy, and RBC kept outperform. Even with lower targets, the firms still see meaningful upside from current levels, signaling that expectations for CCI remain relatively favorable. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple analysts lowered price targets after the earnings release, including Citigroup to $98 from $106, Citizens JMP to $120 from $125, JPMorgan to $85 from $95, TD Cowen to $92 from $94, and RBC to $90 from $92. The cuts reflect a more cautious valuation stance, but not a bearish shift in ratings overall. Analyst price target updates

Multiple analysts lowered price targets after the earnings release, including Citigroup to $98 from $106, Citizens JMP to $120 from $125, JPMorgan to $85 from $95, TD Cowen to $92 from $94, and RBC to $90 from $92. The cuts reflect a more cautious valuation stance, but not a bearish shift in ratings overall. Neutral Sentiment: Other coverage highlighted that Q2 results beat estimates even as site-rental revenue was affected by certain items, suggesting the quarter was solid but still showed some business mix or timing pressure. Crown Castle Q2 earnings beat even as site rental revenue impacted by items

Other coverage highlighted that Q2 results beat estimates even as site-rental revenue was affected by certain items, suggesting the quarter was solid but still showed some business mix or timing pressure. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, the stock remains well below its recent highs, and the repeated target cuts may indicate analysts are resetting expectations for slower growth or a lower valuation multiple going forward. Analyst price target updates

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $74.94 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.75 and a 1 year high of $113.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.74. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.55. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $995.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Crown Castle's revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Crown Castle's payout ratio is presently 215.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

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