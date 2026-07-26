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Conversant Capital LLC Purchases 138,936 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. $WD

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Walker & Dunlop logo with Finance background
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Conversant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD - Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,316 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 138,936 shares during the period. Walker & Dunlop comprises approximately 3.4% of Conversant Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Conversant Capital LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Walker & Dunlop worth $24,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 6,110 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 29.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,105 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 131.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,429 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 41,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 8.2% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $79.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 2.9%

WD opened at $48.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.48. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Walker & Dunlop's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.65%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop is one of the largest providers of commercial real estate finance in the United States, specializing in the origination, servicing and sale of loans secured by multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, student housing and manufactured housing properties. The firm offers a full suite of debt and equity solutions, including agency financing through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, HUD and FHA-insured loans, bridge and construction financing, mezzanine debt, preferred equity, and investment sales advisory.

With roots dating back to 1937 and its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, Walker & Dunlop has expanded its platform through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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