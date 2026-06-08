Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,423 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 508.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 64.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 20,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,350. This trade represents a 44.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total transaction of $14,436,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,500. This represents a 67.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $454.25 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.07 and a 52 week high of $628.92. The company's 50 day moving average price is $456.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. Medpace had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 120.89%. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $697.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Medpace

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Schall, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, reiterated that a class action has been filed against Medpace alleging violations of federal securities laws and investor harm. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Schall, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, reiterated that a class action has been filed against Medpace alleging violations of federal securities laws and investor harm. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits center on purchases made between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026, with investors urged to act before the June 8 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping legal risk and uncertainty in focus. Article Title

The lawsuits center on purchases made between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026, with investors urged to act before the June 8 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping legal risk and uncertainty in focus. Neutral Sentiment: One item noted a management change, with Medpace elevating Brad Hansman to an executive operations role, but this appears to be a routine corporate update with no immediate market-moving detail. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Medpace from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Medpace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho set a $582.00 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $467.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MEDP

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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