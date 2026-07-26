Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Has $14.93 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 21,113 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CLG LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the first quarter. CLG LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Columbia Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 5,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $579.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $522.43.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of AMD opened at $521.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $851.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $149.22 and a one year high of $584.73. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $512.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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