Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in WW International, Inc. $WW

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW - Free Report) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975,419 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 325,434 shares during the quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 9.76% of WW International worth $13,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in WW International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of WW International from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded WW International from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Report on WW International

WW International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $13.34 on Friday. WW International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $133.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($4.35). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $149.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WW International, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eugene I. Davis bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $147,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,875.04. This trade represents a 85.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,148 shares of company stock worth $314,835. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WW International Profile

WW International, Inc NASDAQ: WW is a global wellness and weight management company that provides a range of subscription-based programs, digital tools and personalized coaching services. Originally founded in 1963 by Jean Nidetch as a small support group in New York City, the company grew into the well-known Weight Watchers brand before rebranding as WW in 2018 to reflect an expanded focus on overall health, fitness and nutrition. Over the years, WW has introduced innovations such as the SmartPoints® system, which assigns values to foods based on their nutritional composition, and the MyWW® personalized wellness plan, which tailors recommendations to individual lifestyles and goals.

WW's offerings span digital and in-person channels.

Further Reading

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