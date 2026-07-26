Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. $CXW

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW - Free Report) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,849,459 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 3,047,146 shares during the period. CoreCivic makes up 1.8% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 2.88% of CoreCivic worth $53,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 49.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,523 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,630 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 69.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,828 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 3,884.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,885 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 220,467 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoreCivic alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial boosted their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Northland Securities set a $40.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CoreCivic from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on CoreCivic

CoreCivic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $31.28 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The business's 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.57.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc NYSE: CXW is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management and operation of private correctional and detention facilities in the United States. The company enters into contracts with federal, state and local government agencies to house inmates and detainees in facilities that it owns or operates on a concession basis. In addition to traditional prison operations, CoreCivic provides specialized services such as community-based reentry programs, electronic monitoring and rehabilitation initiatives aimed at reducing recidivism.

CoreCivic's portfolio encompasses a mix of adult correctional facilities, immigration detention centers, residential reentry centers and other community-based programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CoreCivic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CoreCivic wasn't on the list.

While CoreCivic currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here