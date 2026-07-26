Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Sells 356,628 Shares of Lamb Weston $LW

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Free Report) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,928 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 356,628 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Lamb Weston worth $12,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,679,203 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $698,692,000 after buying an additional 43,766 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,824,690 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $411,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,585 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $300,812,000 after acquiring an additional 63,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,528,402 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $147,536,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,305 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $190,869,000 after acquiring an additional 79,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LW. Stephens began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $49.27.

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Lamb Weston News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lamb Weston this week:

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.8%

LW stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.25.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.950-3.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Lamb Weston's payout ratio is currently 71.03%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company's portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world's largest producers of frozen potato products.

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