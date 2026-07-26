Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Sells 537,666 Shares of NexGen Energy $NXE

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC decreased its position in NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE - Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,510,501 shares of the company's stock after selling 537,666 shares during the period. NexGen Energy accounts for 1.4% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.53% of NexGen Energy worth $40,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonteq Securities AG boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 2,343 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 454.3% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXE. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE NXE opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.39. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $13.96. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy is a Canada-based uranium exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Rook I project in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's primary activities include resource delineation, feasibility studies, and permitting for its high-grade Arrow deposit, one of the largest undeveloped uranium discoveries in the region. NexGen's technical team employs advanced drilling, geophysical and geochemical techniques to expand and define its resource base, with the aim of delivering a robust, low-cost supply of uranium to global nuclear power markets.

The Rook I project sits within one of the world's most prolific uranium districts, offering excellent infrastructure access, a skilled local workforce and a supportive regulatory regime.

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