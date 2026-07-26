Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Takes $38.99 Million Position in Terex Corporation $TEX

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 659,769 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $38,992,000. Terex accounts for 1.3% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Terex as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 167.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 856.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Terex by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,451 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terex news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $361,427.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,996,880.18. The trade was a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Terex Stock Performance

TEX opened at $69.73 on Friday. Terex Corporation has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $74.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.89.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Terex had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business's revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terex Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Terex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Terex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Terex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Terex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Terex

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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