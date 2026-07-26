Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Takes Position in Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd $TEN

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (NYSE:TEN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 397,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,688,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 1.32% of Tsakos Energy Navigation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TEN alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 312.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nikolaos Tsakos purchased 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.92 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 906,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,167,520. This represents a 1.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

Shares of TEN stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average of $35.66. Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.65. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $208.77 million.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 507.0%. Tsakos Energy Navigation's payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. NYSE: TEN is an international shipping company specializing in the transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products. Founded in 1993 by Nikolas P. Tsakos, the company has built a reputation for operating a modern, well-maintained fleet of double-hull tankers. Tsakos Energy Navigation is organized around both ownership and technical management of vessels, offering chartering, commercial operations and crew services under one umbrella.

The company’s fleet consists primarily of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax and Aframax tankers, as well as medium-range (MR) and Handy product carriers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (NYSE:TEN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tsakos Energy Navigation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tsakos Energy Navigation wasn't on the list.

While Tsakos Energy Navigation currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here