Copart, Inc. $CPRT Shares Purchased by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report) by 149.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,878 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 155,012 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Copart were worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Copart by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

Copart stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 33.48%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Copart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price target on Copart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Freedom Capital raised shares of Copart to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays set a $26.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Copart from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Copart

About Copart

Copart NASDAQ: CPRT is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart's business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

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