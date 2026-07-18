Copeland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,841 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,237 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of nVent Electric worth $32,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 522.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:NVT opened at $154.88 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $184.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. nVent Electric's revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

nVent Electric announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Saturday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Wednesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of nVent Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVT

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In related news, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $642,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,250. This represents a 94.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $5,073,275.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 97,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,743,259.32. This trade represents a 23.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

Further Reading

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