Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,957 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the quarter. Chemed accounts for 1.2% of Copeland Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.11% of Chemed worth $55,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 108 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company's stock.

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Chemed Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:CHE opened at $509.89 on Friday. Chemed Corporation has a 12 month low of $365.20 and a 12 month high of $511.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $450.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $657.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.63 EPS. Chemed's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.000-24.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Chemed's dividend payout ratio is 13.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total transaction of $842,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 90,219 shares in the company, valued at $37,993,927.47. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 1,347 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total value of $602,553.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,876.74. The trade was a 22.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chemed from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research raised Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Chemed from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $480.25.

View Our Latest Report on CHE

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

Further Reading

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