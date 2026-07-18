Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 906.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,076 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 50,502 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $14,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company's stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Vertiv by 49.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,239 shares of the company's stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $342.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT opened at $288.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.03. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $320.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.39. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $118.70 and a 52-week high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Vertiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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