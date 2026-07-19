Copeland Capital Management LLC Invests $4.56 Million in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,979 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,557,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 19.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $126.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.46. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $364.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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