Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 46,821 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,719 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 46,821 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,152 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Salesforce from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Salesforce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $171.20 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $170.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.20. The firm has a market cap of $140.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $146.32 and a one year high of $274.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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