Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 5,051 Shares of Standex International Corporation $SXI

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI - Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,792 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,051 shares during the quarter. Standex International makes up 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.99% of Standex International worth $61,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,369,859 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $297,643,000 after purchasing an additional 520,506 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,581 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $48,580,000 after buying an additional 94,415 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 392,820 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $85,352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,599 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Standex International by 538.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,544 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 46,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,443 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $19,869,000 after acquiring an additional 36,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SXI shares. Zacks Research upgraded Standex International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $323.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Standex International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.67.

Read Our Latest Report on SXI

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $302.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $296.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Standex International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $154.57 and a fifty-two week high of $363.89.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.16 million. Standex International had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International Corporation will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Standex International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.57%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

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